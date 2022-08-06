 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian was 'exhausted' by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Kim Kardashian was exhausted by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!
Kim Kardashian was 'exhausted' by Pete Davidson demands, she is 41!

Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete Davidson over massive age gap, reveals in insider.

Speaking to Page Six in an exclusive interview, the source admitted Kim was 'exhausted' by the former Saturday Night Live star's unpractical demands.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source continued. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life" amid growing business and kids.

Kim and Pete were in a long distance relationship for the past few weeks, owing to latter's professional commitments.

More From Entertainment:

Willow Smith speaks 'humanness' of Will Smith after Oscars slap

Willow Smith speaks 'humanness' of Will Smith after Oscars slap
It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson

It's a boy! Khloé Kardashian welcomes second baby with Tristan Thompson
Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Good news for Kanye West as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Objections raised over James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Meghan Markle's showbiz friend Tyler Perry calls her Princess in birthday message

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'

Jennifer Aniston's views about Johnny Depp remain unchanged after celebrities remove their 'likes'
Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Celebrities' likes on Johnny Depp Instagram post start vanishing

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt

Prince Harry called ex-prince after he files second lawsuit against UK govt
Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress

Daisy Edgar-Jones looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous cream lace mini dress
Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'

Katy Perry takes part in TikTok trend, Pete Davidson named as her 'Lover'
Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react

Tom Cruise’s son shares pics of his adventures, fans react
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

Latest

view all