Saturday Aug 06 2022
Shoaib Akhtar undergoes 'hopefully last surgery'

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Pakistans legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar speaks during a video released on social media, on August 6, 2022, from a hospital in Australia. — Twitter/shoaib100mph
Pakistan's legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar is undergoing "hopefully" his last knee surgery in Australia after the procedure was delayed for some months.

The world's fastest bowler, also known as the "Rawalpindi Express", said last December that he took a painkiller injection in his knee as the surgery has been delayed by a couple of months.

In a video released on Twitter, Akhtar said he has undergone five similar surgeries, but it was all "worth it" as playing for Pakistan as a fast bowler meant a great deal to him.

"...but this is the pain that I have to endure. It will be an eight-hour partial knee replacing surgery and hopefully, I will come out right [...] and I don't look forward to it," he said, asking people to pray for him.

In response, Pakistan's former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez hoped that the ex-pacer recovers quickly from the surgery — as according to Akhtar, he will have to endure pain for two to three weeks.

"Wishing u fast recovery & healthy life @shoaib100mph," Hafeez said.

