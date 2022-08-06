 
Prince Harry 'infuriating' insulted police chef with security lawsuit

Prince Harry has reportedly made an ex-police chief, livid, following his ‘insult’ to the Home Office, the second time around.

The ex-police chief in question, Dai Davies, was the head of reality protection at Scotland Yard for many years, and branded Prince Harry’s moves “nonsensical.”

According to a report by The Mirror, he was quoted saying, “For a man who allegedly wants to protect his privacy he goes about a funny way of achieving it. I believe this is personal.”

Before concluding he also added, “Rather than seek a workable solution, he has taken this route which is fraught with issues. It’s insulting.”

