Sunday Aug 07 2022
Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Prince Charles will be soon paying a heartfelt tribute to his friend Sir Ranulph Fiennes by making an appearance in a documentary made on the explorer’s life.

The Prince of Wales along with Bear Grylls has been slated to appear in the film, titled Explorer.

The film’s description shared that the legendary explorer’s “incredible film archive covering decades of expeditions and contributions from life-long friends and colleagues, EXPLORER tells the definitive story of an inspirational leader, but it goes beyond a simple retrospective, ultimately revealing the man behind the myth.”

Charles lauded his friends in 2012 with the words, “I can only wish you God speed and every possible good fortune in this wonderful, dotty adventure.”

“I’m somebody who greatly admires the kind of intrepid explorer activity undertaken by Ran and others and at the same time to raise money for a remarkable and worthwhile cause of preventable blindness around the world,” he added.

The documentary is slated to hit the US theatres and streaming services at the end of August.

