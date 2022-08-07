Prince Harry will return as an 'operational prince of the realm', claims Diana's bodyguard

Prince Harry wants to be seen trusted like his mother, according to Princess Diana's former bodyguard.

Ken Wharfe, Diana’s former police protection officer, in a new book titled ‘Diana: Remembering the Princess’, wrote: "No one can actually predict what will happen with Harry, Meghan and their children."

H went on: "Anything could happen–but I do think that, at some point in the future, things will change and he will return in some form as an operational prince of the realm."

Wharfe also claimed that Harry does not want to be regarded as like his father Prince Charles or brother William. Instead, he wants to be trusted as Diana was.

Dian's bodyguard said: "He isn’t coming back yet but it did leave the door open, and he isn’t ruling anything out.”