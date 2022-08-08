 
sports
Monday Aug 08 2022
Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Arshad Nadeem. —Twitter/ Mohammad Hafeez
The entire country late Sunday hailed Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable performance in Commonwealth Games as the athlete bagged the gold medal for Pakistan in the javelin throw competition.

This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81-metre throw.

However, in the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new CWG record of 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

Nadeem also beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and the World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m.

Taking to Twitter, the entire Pakistani nation — including the president — appreciated the athlete for his outstanding performance in CWG.

'Nation is proud of you'

'Outstanding performance'

'Well done champ'

'Salute to my brother'

'Proud of u'

'Shabash Arshad Nadeem shabash'

'Great performance and dedication'

'Absolutely blown away by performance'


