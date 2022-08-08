India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. — Twitter/File

India's Olympian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra congratulated Pakistan's Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal with a record throw of 90.18m in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Chopra had won Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while the Pakistani star Nadeem had finished fifth in that mega event.

"Congratulations Arshad bhai (brother) for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record," Neeraj replied to Arshad's victory Instagram post.

Nadeem, after his record-breaking throw, became the second Asian to secure the record for the highest throw as Taiwan's Chao Suncheng had a throw of 91.36 meters in 1993.

"Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best (all the best for the next competitions)," Chopra added.



Nadeem gets international scholarship

As a result of his performance, Nadeem got a precious reward.



In a video message, Nadeem shared that International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded him a scholarship for preparations to participate in Paris Olympics 2024.



"I am honoured for being awarded a scholarship by International Olympic Committee which will help me prepare for Paris Olympics 2024," Nadeem disclosed.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Athletics Federation for their efforts to arrange this scholarship for me," added Nadeem.

