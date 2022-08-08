 
sports
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

By
SDSports desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Indias javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and Pakistans Arshad Nadeem. — Twitter/File
India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. — Twitter/File

India's Olympian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra congratulated Pakistan's Olympian Arshad Nadeem, who won the gold medal with a record throw of 90.18m in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Chopra had won Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, while the Pakistani star Nadeem had finished fifth in that mega event.

"Congratulations Arshad bhai (brother) for gold medal and crossing 90mtr with new games record," Neeraj replied to Arshad's victory Instagram post.

Indias Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistans Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

Nadeem, after his record-breaking throw, became the second Asian to secure the record for the highest throw as Taiwan's Chao Suncheng had a throw of 91.36 meters in 1993.

Related items

"Aage ke competitions ke liye all the best (all the best for the next competitions)," Chopra added. 

Nadeem gets international scholarship

As a result of his performance, Nadeem got a precious reward.

In a video message, Nadeem shared that International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded him a scholarship for preparations to participate in Paris Olympics 2024.

"I am honoured for being awarded a scholarship by International Olympic Committee which will help me prepare for Paris Olympics 2024," Nadeem disclosed.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank Pakistan Olympic Association, Pakistan Sports Board, and Pakistan Athletics Federation for their efforts to arrange this scholarship for me," added Nadeem.

More From Sports:

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery
Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood

Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022
Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra

Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra
Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint

Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint
What completes Babar Azam’s look?

What completes Babar Azam’s look?
Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling

Commonwealth Games 2022: Pakistan secures two more medals in wrestling
Pakistani wrestler Tahir qualifies for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani wrestler Tahir qualifies for final in Commonwealth Games 2022
Pakistan's Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, Tayyab Raza qualify for CWG 2022 quarter-finals

Pakistan's Sharif Tahir, Asad Ali, Tayyab Raza qualify for CWG 2022 quarter-finals
FIFA reminds India of looming ban, loss of women's U-17 World Cup

FIFA reminds India of looming ban, loss of women's U-17 World Cup

Latest

view all