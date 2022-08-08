Prince Harry, William ‘heading separate ways’: ‘Unworkable!’

Prince Harry and Prince William have been warned their relationship is in hot waters and reconciliation attempts have provided ‘doubtful’ results.

Diana: Her True Story author Andrew Morton issued this claim only recently.

In his interview with the Daily Beast he was quoted saying, “I very much doubt they will be reconciled. There is a lot of wishful thinking about this.”

“The closest parallel is George VI and Edward VIII.” He went on to point out.

“George VI adored his brother, like Harry adored William, they were inseparable, but then he abdicated, moved abroad and the relationship was never the same again,” and “William and Harry are in a similar situation.”