NewJeans bags another record with debut album: Report

NewJeans bags another record with debut album, creates history

NewJeans sets new record with the highest first day sales out of all the debut albums released since September 2019.



The new K-Pop girl group smashes record by selling 262,815 copies of their debut album titled NewJeans in just one day, according to Hanteo Charts.

Previously the band has also soared on numerous charts both domestically and internationally and gained hall of fame status in the Korean pop industry.

New Jeans is the self-titled debut EP. It was released on August 1, with Attention, Hype Boy and Cookie as the album's triple lead singles.