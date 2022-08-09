William does things ‘completely different’ from Diana to ‘protect’ George

Prince William is handling Prince George’s public appearances in a ‘completely different’ than Princess Diana did with the Duke of Cambridge, explained an expert.

Royal expert Richard Kay spoke to True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat to explain how the 9-year-old prince is being put in spotlight in a “completely different way.”

“William has curated George’s appearances in a completely different way from the way his mother and father curated his,” Kay said.

He said that William was “thrust from a very young age center stage.”

Meanwhile, Prince George only makes rare public appearances alongside his siblings.

“William has taken a different view. He wants to protect [his children] for as long as possible, give them some semblance of a normal childhood,” Kay said.

“Inevitably, as [George] gets older, we’re going to see more of him, in a jacket and tie, at Wimbledon as we did, and at Platinum Jubilee-type celebrations,” he added.