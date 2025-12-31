Prince Edward and Sophie ‘go extra mile’ for King Charles in 2025

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie continue to let the numbers do the talking when it comes to royal graft.

Consistently ranked among the top five hardest-working members of the Royal Family, the Edinburghs once again proved their staying power in 2025.

Court Circular figures place Prince Edward third overall with an impressive 313 engagements, closely followed by Sophie in fourth with 235.

The past year has seen the couple clock up serious air miles, too.

Each carried out nine solo overseas visits, alongside joint tours to Nepal and Japan.

Edward’s schedule took him from the US to India, Nigeria and Ghana, while Sophie’s charity-focused work saw her travel to Guatemala, Peru, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, among others.

Their packed diaries often meant long spells apart from their Bagshot Park home and from their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

In some cases, the work even came with personal risk.

Sophie’s high security visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she witnessed the devastating effects of ongoing conflict, was only revealed after she had safely returned.

HELLO!’s editor Ainhoa Barcelona, noted that the Edinburghs once again demonstrated their steadfast loyalty to King Charles, serving him just as “fervently” in 2025 as ever.

She explained: “While many members of the Royal Family undertake solo engagements, Edward and Sophie appear to have truly gone the extra mile this year travelling to far-flung corners of the world in support of their individual causes.”