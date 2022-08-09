‘You are gold’: Mahira Khan hails Arshad Nadeem for Commonwealth performance

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (L) and superstar Mahira Khan. — Twitter/Instagram/File

KARACHI: People from all walks of life are hailing the phenomenal performance of Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 that led Pakistan toward its second gold from the event.



Among other superstars, Mahira Khan expressed her joy and shared Nadeem’s video on her Twitter handle.

"UFFFF! GOLD. You are Gold," Khan wrote on Twitter while sharing a victory video of Nadeem.



On Sunday evening, Nadeem won the javelin throw final at the Alexander Stadium with a monster 90.18-metre throw.

Achieving that distance in his fifth throw, he came on top in a field that included world champion Anderson Peters, former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott and former Commonwealth and world champion Julius Yego.