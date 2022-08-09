WATCH: Man bravely films video of snatchers mugging in Karachi's Clifton

KARACHI: People witness snatching incidents on a daily basis and some also lose their lives or get injured if they try to resist.



However, this one video that has been making rounds on the internet, shows a person filming two snatchers in Karachi's posh area Clifton.

In the video, three unidentified men could be seen robbing valuables from a citizen sitting in a car on the main road in front of everyone.



One of the robbers gets off the motorcycle and robs the person while the other two wait for him on the bike.

The person behind the car films the entire scene bravely. The video has gone viral on social media for the man's bravery in making the video.

The video garnered many angry reactions from the netizens.