Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie

Ben Stiller recently shared that he’s still upset over an audition for a role in 1990s' action-comedy movie as he almost “tanked” it.



During media interaction for his TV show Severance, the Night at the Museum actor disclosed that he auditioned for the movie, which seemingly went to Ralph Macchio, reported via Independent.

“I tanked my audition for My Cousin Vinny. It still haunts me to this day,” admitted the 56-year-old.

The actor went on to add, “You go in as an actor and you do your thing and you sometimes feel really good about it and it just doesn’t work.”

For the unversed, the actor rose to fame with his role on Saturday Night Live in the late 1980s'. Two years later, Stiller made his debut in Reality Bites as a leading actor, which he also directed. Moreover, the actor went on to direct Jim Carrey film The Cable Guy in 1996.

Meanwhile, the new series on Apple TV marks the actor’s first TV project after Escape at Dannemora.