Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Johnny Depp features in new Dior video as he continues to be face of Sauvage

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Johnny Depp is back in the headlines after locking a profitable deal with Dior fragrances.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has agreed to sign a new contract with the luxury brand, marking his return as the face of Dior’s Sauvage men’s fragrance.

Depp, 60, who emerged victorious in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in June, has signed a “multi-year deal worth seven figures,” sources told TMZ.

Following the news, the fashion brand shared a clip of Depp - talking about his association with Sauvage and how the Paris venue L’Olympia holds special memories for him, where he performed his musical gigs with Jeff Beck.


Posted on Dior’s beauty Instagram profile, in the clip, the Rum Diary star was heard saying, “How do I feel about Paris being the last show on the tour? It’s apt.”

“I saw Vanessa [Paradis, former partner] here at the Olympia. I brought my kids to see Bob Dylan here at the Olympia. I met Charles Aznavour at the Olympia. It’s really quite a special place, and the sound from the stage is immense.”

He also discussed what Sauvage means to him, as well as how a certain smell can make you recall certain memories. Dior had previously posted a series of Depp’s photos taken backstage by Greg Williams.

