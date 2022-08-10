 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Italy vacation with Ranbir Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Alia Bhatt is reportedly in Italy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt is reportedly in Italy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture on Instagram where she could be seen having a fun vacation in Italy with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The caption on the picture read: “Eternally grateful for this sunshine-THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.”

As per Pinkvilla, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took off to Italy with Ranbir for a week to spend quality time with each other as the couple expect their first child together soon.


The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in Mumbai.

Actress Sonam Kapoor showered her love for Alia, sharing in the comments: “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!”

On the work front, Alia’s film Darlings just got released on Netflix. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. 

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’

Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt for ‘embracing motherhood at young age’
Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’

Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’
Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan revealing her crush on him

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Sara Ali Khan revealing her crush on him
Sadaf Kanwal gives birth to baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal gives birth to baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot

Alia Bhatt 'Darlings' co-star Vijay Varma was terrified of hurting her on shoot
Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail

Kriti Sanon admits she ‘sulks and cries’ when her movies fail
Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career

Akshay Kumar promises to snub 'filthy' films in his career
Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai

Amitabh Bachan shares a glimpse of his upcoming film Uunchai
Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire on 'Koffee With Karan' deemed as 'one of the worst'

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career

Deepika Padukone admits THIS is her 'most favourite' role in film career
Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Aamir Khan is in no rush to release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on OTT

Latest

view all