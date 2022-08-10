Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of her Italy vacation with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is reportedly in Italy with her husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture on Instagram where she could be seen having a fun vacation in Italy with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

The caption on the picture read: “Eternally grateful for this sunshine-THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.”

As per Pinkvilla, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took off to Italy with Ranbir for a week to spend quality time with each other as the couple expect their first child together soon.





The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in Mumbai.

Actress Sonam Kapoor showered her love for Alia, sharing in the comments: “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!”

On the work front, Alia’s film Darlings just got released on Netflix. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.