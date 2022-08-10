Kartik Aryan says people didn’t know him for years after ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’

Kartik Aryan recently stated that people did now know his name even after the success of 'Pyaar ka Punchnama'

Kartik Aryan recently stated that people did now know his name for over six to seven years after his debut film Pyaar ka Punchnama.

The actor, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, recalled his initial days, saying that people used to call him the ‘monologue guy’ from the film.

As per Aryan: “There were times when I didn’t get the proper results for it like earlier when my film became a hit, people could not recognize me even then and didn’t know my name.”

He further went on saying: “So, they used to call me ‘monologue wala ladka (guy)’. They did not know my name for around six to seven years when I was already doing films. In fact, there were hit films too.”

The Luka Chuppi actor added that he couldn’t understand why was this happening, saying: “I am still not coming in the directors’ lists as in ‘I want to do film with this guy’.”

“So, I used to get such moments a lot but I think I have learnt through those moments and times. And now, things are sorted thankfully and things are happening,” he concluded.

The 31-year-old actor recently delivered the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and will next be seen in the films Shehzada and SatyaPrem ki Katha.