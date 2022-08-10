 
Victoria Beckham fears of not having a relationship with first grandchild, reveals source

Victoria Beckham talked about her fears of “having a bad relationship with her first grandchild” amid Nicola Peltz feud, source claimed.

For the unversed, the Transformers actress tied the knot with the fashion designer’s eldest son Brooklyn in April.

According to Mirror UK, the actress’ crying post about how her “heart is hurt” on Instagram sparked speculations that all is not well between her and former Spice Girls star.

A source close to Victoria told outlet that Brooklyn’s mum wanted to “make it right” between her and Nicola.

“Vic's biggest fear is not having a relationship with her first grandchild,” claimed the source.

The source further added, “She doesn't really know what's happened between her and Nicola and clearly wants to make it right before the issue deepens even further.”

Victoria feels like her worst nightmare is coming true amid the reality of Brooklyn's new life and fears the family is drifting apart,” added the source.

