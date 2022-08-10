 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
AFP

Lahore zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

By
AFP

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

In this picture taken on August 3, 2022, visitors look at lions at the Lahore Safari Zoo in Lahore. — AFP/File
In this picture taken on August 3, 2022, visitors look at lions at the Lahore Safari Zoo in Lahore. — AFP/File

  • Zoo management calls off plans to auction 12 lions from its ever-growing pride to private buyers.
  • Lahore facility is currently home to 29 lions, six resident tigers and two jaguars.
  • "The main reason behind the auction was the lack of space," deputy director says.

LAHORE: A Pakistan zoo has called off plans to auction 12 lions from its ever-growing pride to private buyers, saying it would instead create new enclosures for the big cats.

The auction planned for Thursday had drawn condemnation from the WWF, which urged authorities at Lahore Safari Zoo to instead rehome them with other government wildlife facilities.

"The main reason behind the auction was the lack of space," deputy director Tanvir Ahmed Janjua told AFP, adding officials had decided to speed up work on building two new enclosures.

Related items

"Now that this issue is to be resolved soon, there is no need for the auction to take place."

Set over 200 acres, Lahore Safari Zoo is considered one of the best in the country — where zoos are known for disregarding animal welfare.

The Lahore facility is currently home to 29 lions, six resident tigers and two jaguars.

Zoo officials had set a reserve of Rs150,000 ($700) per cat — about the same price as a cow — but hoped each would fetch around two million rupees at auction.

Keeping lions, tigers and other exotic wildlife as pets is not uncommon in Pakistan and is seen as a status symbol.

Wealthy owners post images and video clips of their big cats on social media and rent them out as props for movies and photoshoots.

Janjua denied opposition from animal rights activists had led to the decision to cancel the auction.

"Should the lions breed more, and we see we are running out of space once again, then we can easily hold another auction," he said.

More From Pakistan:

HEC announces international scholarship for Pakistani students

HEC announces international scholarship for Pakistani students
BIEK postpones intermediate exams due to Karachi rains

BIEK postpones intermediate exams due to Karachi rains
Govt conspired to cause rifts between PTI, army: Imran Khan

Govt conspired to cause rifts between PTI, army: Imran Khan

Punjab govt announces lifting of restrictions on market timings

Punjab govt announces lifting of restrictions on market timings
Pictures of Shahbaz Gill in jail go viral

Pictures of Shahbaz Gill in jail go viral
India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past

India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past
Miftah responds to Karachi mother's distressing video that's gone viral

Miftah responds to Karachi mother's distressing video that's gone viral

PTI challenges ECP ruling on prohibited funding case in IHC

PTI challenges ECP ruling on prohibited funding case in IHC

Rise and fall of Karachi’s Valika family (Part 1)

Rise and fall of Karachi’s Valika family (Part 1)
The traditional toy sellers of Muharram

The traditional toy sellers of Muharram
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement

CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
Rain reported in several parts of Karachi as city gets ready for heavier showers

Rain reported in several parts of Karachi as city gets ready for heavier showers

Latest

view all