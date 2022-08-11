COAS General Bajwa arrives in UK

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. File photo

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) on an official visit, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The army chief will attend the Passing out Parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst as a chief guest.

General Bajwa will also call on the military leadership of the UK during the visit.

Before he left for the UK, General Bajwa met Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

During the meeting, the army chief termed terrorism a "global threat" that has the "potential" to destabilise the region and called for a "well-coordinated response" to counter it, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The military's media wing said that the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security issues, and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

Lieutenant General Al Zayid acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan's armed forces and offered condolence on the loss of precious lives during a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and also pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.