'If You Wish Upon Me' competes against 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'?

Extraordinary Attorney Woo extended its streak of most-watched series with the release of its recent episode.

The latest episode of the popular drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which aired on August 10, grabbed global attention, securing an average rating of 13.515 percent as per the reports of Nielsen Korea.

The previous episode aired scored 14.2 percent, and portrayed a slight dip in the ratings.

However, according to Soompi, the ratings on the latest episode still keep the show an overwhelming lead.

The drama has been the talk of the town since its release on June 29 as it successfully depicts the struggle of an autistic girl who pursues her law career and comes across various challenges along the way.

On the other hand, KBS2's new drama, If You Wish Upon Me, kicked off their usual average ratings on August 10 with a rating of 3.6 percent.

Starring Ji Chang Wook, Sooyoung, and Sung Dong Il, If You Wish Upon Me is a drama inspired by an organization in the Netherlands that fulfils the wishes of terminal cancer patients.