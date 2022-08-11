 
Sara Ali Khan revisits her alma mater in heartwarming new post

Sara Ali Khan recently visited her alma mater Columbia University in New York
Actress Sara Ali Khan visited her alma mater Columbia University in New York, and shared pictures on her Instagram account.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actress studied history and political science from the Columbia University and graduated back in 2016.

Revisiting the college recently, Sara added a snippet of her visit on Instagram where she could be seen sitting on a bench and recalling her university days.

According to NDTV, in another video, Sara gives a glimpse of the campus area to her fans, with the caption saying: “looking back with so much gratitude, fondness and nostalgia.”

Moreover, Sara also shared with her fans the way she is spending her time in New York City through a video captioned: “My favourite things in my favourite city”.

The Simmba actress can be seen walking down the streets, taking pictures of her sunrise, sunset, her workout, her morning coffee and the busy Times Square.

Back in 2020, Sara shared a throwback picture of her graduation day before the release of her first film. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a white dress under her graduation robe.

The caption on the post read: “19th May 2016. Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime.”

The 26-year-old actress made her debut in Bollywood alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018’s Kedarnath.

