Aamir Khan breaks silence on ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan is returning to the big screen after a hiatus of 4 years with his new big project, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film will hit the cinemas on August 11, 2022.

The Aamir and Kareena Kapoor starrer is the official remake of the Hollywood Oscar-winner Forrest Gump, but the movie is beset with controversies since its inception.

Initially, the movie was stalled for two years due to the pandemic. Later, the film was riddled with backlash on social media as trolls geared up a hate campaign against the film.

When the Rang De Basanti star was recently asked whether these boycott campaigns against his movie make him upset, he replied, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India.”

“In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film,” he added.

The boycott of the Lagaan actor’s film has gained traction with 70,000+ tweets.