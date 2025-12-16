 
Geo News

Case closed! Merub Ali celebrates law graduation in cute backyard party

Setup was lovingly arranged by young actor's friends in cozy backyard of her home last night

By
Web Desk
|

December 16, 2025

Meerub Ali shines in graduation party pictures. — Instagram@meruub
Meerub Ali shines in graduation party pictures. — Instagram@meruub

Pakistani actor Meerub Ali has shared a series of adorable pictures from her graduation party, lovingly arranged by her friends in the cozy backyard of her home last night.

The celebration was an absolute mood, featuring everything one could ask for, twinkling fairy lights, fresh flowers, a warm and intimate setup, and charming décor, all coming together on a chilly evening spent with close friends.

“My friends surprised me by hosting a graduation party for me. I’m blessed. Alhamdulillah. I love you guys. In other news, SHE GRADUATED LAW SCHOOL!!," the caption on Instagram post read.

The backdrop arranged for the cake-cutting setup featured the words "case closed” spelled out in shiny foil balloons, a fitting touch for a law graduate.

Adding to the personal charm, the decor included photographs of Meerub with her friends, delicately clipped to strings and woven through the fairy lights, creating a nostalgic ambiance.

A comfortable dining and seating arrangement was laid out on the garden floor, set directly on the grass, giving the gathering a relaxed, picnic-style vibe.

For the occasion, Meerub opted for a chic black off-shoulder top neatly tucked in black denim pants, cinched with a matching belt. Her straight, dark brown locks were left loose, softly framing her shoulders and completing the effortlessly stylish look. 

More From Showbiz

'I'm a human, not angel': Nida Yasir apologises after delivery-rider controversy
'I'm a human, not angel': Nida Yasir apologises after delivery-rider controversy
YouTuber Rajab Butt gets transit bail in gambling app promotion case
YouTuber Rajab Butt gets transit bail in gambling app promotion case
Ayeza Khan stuns fans with vibrant saree looks
Ayeza Khan stuns fans with vibrant saree looks
YouTuber Rajab Butt deported from UK video
YouTuber Rajab Butt deported from UK
Korangi's Waqar Hussain shines at Pakistan Idol with melodious voice
Korangi's Waqar Hussain shines at Pakistan Idol with melodious voice
Ducky Bhai breaks down while alleging torture, humiliation in NCCIA custody video
Ducky Bhai breaks down while alleging torture, humiliation in NCCIA custody