 
sports
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Mohammad Asif is greatest fast bowler of Pakistan: Rumman Raees

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Asif (L) and cricketer Rumman Raees. — AFP/Facebook
Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Asif (L) and cricketer Rumman Raees. — AFP/Facebook

  • Rumman Raees says no one had more control while bowling seam and swing than Asif. 
  • He says a fast bowler only needs to increase pace if he does not have swing and seam. 
  • Raees announces he is all set to make comeback to national team courtesy of domestic performance.

Pakistani cricketer Rumman Raees named Mohammad Asif as the greatest fast bowler in Pakistan, saying that no one had more control while bowling seam and swing than him. 

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, the vice-captain of Bagh Stallions said: "All respect to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis but Mohammad Asif is the greatest fast bowler of Pakistan because no one had more control while bowling seam and swing than Asif."

Raees said that a fast bowler only needs to increase the pace if he does not have swing and seam. “I have excelled my seam and swing abilities so never felt the need to increase the pace," he said while advising the young fast bowlers to work on the line and length alongside pace.

Related items

The cricketer said Asif's advice made it easier for him to take wickets. While narrating a meeting, he said: "Mohammad Asif told me he was unaware of seam and swing in the initial three to four years of career but later excelled in it. Nowadays fast bowlers want to deliver the ball to the wicket-keeper which is wrong. They should target wickets, not the wicket keeper."

Talking about his knee injury in 2018, Rumman said he started playing Pakistan Super League (PSL) before full recovery from the injury which later worsened and turned into back pain. 

"At one time I had lost hopes to play cricket anymore. The doctors stopped me and said that I will only play cricket at my own risk." Raees said, adding that "while working as a bowling consultant in PSL, I continued rehab for nine months and now fully recovered from the injury."

He said that he has completely recovered from injury and is all set to make a comeback to the national team courtesy of domestic performance.

Raees termed sharing a dressing room with South African cricketer Dale Steyn as a fruitful moment of PSL. "Steyn summed up the art of fast bowling by advising that it is all about good line and length."

He termed sledging a not-so-good gesture by a fast bowler as cricket is a gentleman's game, adding that self-control is very important in current cricket.

"Pakistan has talented young fast bowlers who are capable to bowl at 140kph but they have to manage their workload really well due ta o number of increased global leagues. They may suffer from injuries if they don’t take care of fitness," he added. 

More From Sports:

Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks

Norwegian mountaineer inches close to becoming quickest to climb all 14 peaks
'Gifted' Babar Azam can dethrone Joe Root to become top Test batter: Mahela Jayawardena

'Gifted' Babar Azam can dethrone Joe Root to become top Test batter: Mahela Jayawardena

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam

Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan clash is a pressure match, says Babar Azam
WATCH: Lahore hockey stadium's astroturf scrapped off for PTI rally

WATCH: Lahore hockey stadium's astroturf scrapped off for PTI rally
Will Pakistan change squad ahead of Asia Cup 2022?

Will Pakistan change squad ahead of Asia Cup 2022?
Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape, sexual assault

Man City’s Mendy goes on trial for rape, sexual assault
Qatar World Cup to start a day early on November 20: sources

Qatar World Cup to start a day early on November 20: sources
Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m

Sprinter Shajar Abbas creates new national record in 200m
Lahore Qalandars finalise squad for Namibia's T20 tournament

Lahore Qalandars finalise squad for Namibia's T20 tournament
Pakistani officials remain uninformed about sprinter Mueed Baloch's disqualification from Islamic Games 2022

Pakistani officials remain uninformed about sprinter Mueed Baloch's disqualification from Islamic Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022: Committee formed to probe missing boxers' case

Commonwealth Games 2022: Committee formed to probe missing boxers' case
Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ICC T20 rankings

Latest

view all