Image showing masked students sitting in a classroom. — Reuters/ File

The summer vacations of schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been extended till August 31.

According to the announcement issued by the Ministry of Education, the decision was taken in view of the increase in heat waves in the province in recent days.

The extension of holidays will be applied only to schools in hot areas.



The schools will reopen from September 1 instead of August 15. The extension of holidays will be applied to students up to matriculation.