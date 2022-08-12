Court reserves verdict on police request to extend Shahbaz Gill's remand in sedition case

An Islamabad court on Friday reserved the verdict on a police request to extend the physical remand of senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who was earlier presented in court after the completion of two-day remand in a sedition case.

On August 10, the court had granted a two-day physical remand of the PTI leader to the federal capital's police.

The verdict has been scheduled to be announced at 10:30am.

During the hearing, the police requested for an extension in Gill's remand.



The investigation officer told the court that the CD of the private TV channel's programme in which Gill had made anti-army remarks has been acquired and the audio evidence matched.

On August 9, the Islamabad police officers arrested Shahbaz Gill for "inciting the public against state institutions", according to the spokesman of the Islamabad police.

A treason case was registered against the PTI leader under Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Kohsar police station with the city magistrate as the complainant.

Meanwhile, two PTI leaders Kanwal Shauzab and Ali Nawaz Awan finally arrived in court to show support to Gill. No one from the PTI leadership had gone to meet Gill in jail or came forward in his support since his arrest.

More to follow...