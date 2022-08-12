Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being penalised for being vocal against the Firm, says royal expert.



Omid Scobie brands the Establishment for its cruelty for not allowing the Sussexes security, as opposed to shamed Prince Andrew, who gets his protocol.

Lawyers representing the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) argued the Duke’s security arrangements were “considered on a case-by-case basis”.



Mr Scobie commented that “it seems cruel in the extreme to allow Prince Andrew round-the-clock police protection but not the future King’s son.

“It comes across as the Establishment punishing Harry, yet again, for breaking away from the Firm and sharing his experiences publicly.”

The author added that RAVEC “don’t [sic] appear to have a publicly visible and defined set of guidelines for this issue.



“If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.”