 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prince Harry gains support for cruel Home Office bias towards Andrew security
Prince Harry gains support for 'cruel' Home Office bias towards Andrew security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being penalised for being vocal against the Firm, says royal expert.

Omid Scobie brands the Establishment for its cruelty for not allowing the Sussexes security, as opposed to shamed Prince Andrew, who gets his protocol.

Lawyers representing the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) argued the Duke’s security arrangements were “considered on a case-by-case basis”.

Mr Scobie commented that “it seems cruel in the extreme to allow Prince Andrew round-the-clock police protection but not the future King’s son.

“It comes across as the Establishment punishing Harry, yet again, for breaking away from the Firm and sharing his experiences publicly.”

The author added that RAVEC “don’t [sic] appear to have a publicly visible and defined set of guidelines for this issue.

“If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside

Royal 'love child' slams bombshell link to Princess Diana: Read Inside
Sam Aaghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills

Sam Aaghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing 'credibility', monarchy to be 'vindicated'

Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’

Harry, Meghan got phone call from Kensington Palace, ‘wasn’t good news’
Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update

Meghan Markle’s biographer shocks fans with writing update
Prince Harry ‘paranoid’ that Prince William will ‘rob his dwindling fans’

Prince Harry ‘paranoid’ that Prince William will ‘rob his dwindling fans’
Britney Spears’ sons ‘fear’ they could be ‘put in danger’ by her fans: K-Fed

Britney Spears’ sons ‘fear’ they could be ‘put in danger’ by her fans: K-Fed
Keke Palmer mocks plastic surgeons over finding ‘quick fix’ for adult acne: Watch

Keke Palmer mocks plastic surgeons over finding ‘quick fix’ for adult acne: Watch
Meghan Markle ‘inviting incredible abuse’ from Royal Family

Meghan Markle ‘inviting incredible abuse’ from Royal Family
Lisa Kudrow speaks on ‘Friends’ lacking diversity, ‘you write what you know’

Lisa Kudrow speaks on ‘Friends’ lacking diversity, ‘you write what you know’

Latest

view all