Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal

FM Bilawal says BJP promotes hatred and extremism toward Muslims living in India.

Foreign minister says people are now seeing India's real face through these actions.

He condemns India's Supreme Court's decision to provide ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from getting arrested.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday condemned India's Supreme Court's decision to provide former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from getting arrested in the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) case.

Sharma was suspended following her derogatory and hateful remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Her comments sparked many protests throughout India.

Following the incident, 15 Muslim nations joined hands to stand against Indian politicians' derogatory remarks, reported NDTV.



The foreign minister said that this decision of not arresting the former BJP spokesperson shows that India not only has hatred towards Pakistan but also towards Islam.

He added that the BJP promotes hatred and extremism toward the Muslims living in India.

"We have minimal influence on India's Supreme Court, however, we need to raise this issue at the international level including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness and we have raised this issue," he added.

Bilawal said that the people are now seeing India's real face through these actions.

