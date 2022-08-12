 
pakistan
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

Decision to not arrest ex-BJP spokesperson shows India's hatred towards Islam: Bilawal

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Friday Aug 12, 2022

  • FM Bilawal says BJP promotes hatred and extremism toward Muslims living in India.
  • Foreign minister says people are now seeing India's real face through these actions. 
  • He condemns India's Supreme Court's decision to provide ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from getting arrested.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday condemned India's Supreme Court's decision to provide former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from getting arrested in the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) case. 

Sharma was suspended following her derogatory and hateful remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

Her comments sparked many protests throughout India.

Related items

Following the incident, 15 Muslim nations joined hands to stand against Indian politicians' derogatory remarks, reported NDTV.

The foreign minister said that this decision of not arresting the former BJP spokesperson shows that India not only has hatred towards Pakistan but also towards Islam. 

He added that the BJP promotes hatred and extremism toward the Muslims living in India. 

"We have minimal influence on India's Supreme Court, however, we need to raise this issue at the international level including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness and we have raised this issue," he added. 

Bilawal said that the people are now seeing India's real face through these actions. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

More From Pakistan:

Applications open for Chevening South Asia journalism fellowship

Applications open for Chevening South Asia journalism fellowship
PM to unveil re-recorded national anthem on August 14: Marriyum

PM to unveil re-recorded national anthem on August 14: Marriyum
TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report

TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report
Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa

Armed forces exist today to ensure wars do not take place: COAS Gen Bajwa
Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD

Heavy showers in Karachi on August 13 and 14: PMD
Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik

Mashal Mullick asks for diplomatic passport to meet husband Yasin Malik
Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months

Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months
In pictures: Pakistani, Indian siblings reunite 75 years after partition

In pictures: Pakistani, Indian siblings reunite 75 years after partition
High drama at India-Pakistan border, every sundown

High drama at India-Pakistan border, every sundown
WATCH: EU envoy plays Pakistani anthem on trumpet

WATCH: EU envoy plays Pakistani anthem on trumpet

Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend August 13 'power show'

Imran Khan invites Pakistanis to attend August 13 'power show'
Islamabad court dismisses request to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand in sedition case

Islamabad court dismisses request to extend Shahbaz Gill's physical remand in sedition case

Latest

view all