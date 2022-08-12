 
Friday Aug 12 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report

Experts point out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s growing desperation for money, in light of their depleting fund reserves.

Royally Us podcast host Christina Garibaldi, made this claim during her interview with the Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes.

When asked “is a lot riding on this book for him?” Mr Skyes weighed in and claimed, “I think there is and there isn't.”

This conversation arose once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s money issues were highlighted.

“I think, you know, in a sense for them, then, obviously, the financial element is important.”

Before concluding he added, “They've been, as far as I can tell, they've been spending money like water. So, I think the financial element is really important.

"That's not going to be an issue, this book is going to earn out, in a sort of publishing parlance.”

