 
entertainment
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 12, 2022

Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office
Prince Harry makes ‘mistake’ by taking legal action Home Office 

Prince Harry is said to have made a mistake by taking legal action against the Home office over the protection row.

The Duke of Sussex has been granted permission to challenge the Government's decision to deny him police protection in Britain.

However, a former police protection officer who previously served Diana and Prince William, said on the Mirror’s Pod Save the Queen that the decision is ‘unwise’.

Ken Wharfe argued: “I don't know whom he advised him to take legal action against the British Government and the Metropolitan Police. I think it was an unwise thing to do because that, in essence, raises negative publicity."

"But I think the Government and the Metropolitan Police would have seen it would have been wrong to see this man, a global icon and celebrity in his own right, step onshore in the United Kingdom without any protection whatsoever,” he continued.

“So that was never the case that the Government and the police wouldn't have provided a liaison to guarantee his safety and that of his wife and children.

“My own view is that Harry rather overplayed that and that was a mistake on his part,” Wharfe added.

“I personally think it won't rumble on and it will stabilise - and I think he will realise if he does come back that of course there will be protection there.

"The country does have a responsibility to make sure that he is safe.”

More From Entertainment:

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise

Mindy Kaling reflects on her grief journey following mother’s demise
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner reveal their favourite Taylor Swift album
Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’

Netflix ‘refuses to be scooped’ by Prince Harry: ‘Planning coup d'etat’
Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’

Brooklyn Beckham talks of his love for cooking: ‘I’d literally die for it’
Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease

Hilary Duff ‘weird’ at work amid baby daughter’s hand, foot and mouth disease
Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes reportedly joins celebrity dating app after Camila Cabello split
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with brand new hand tattoo

Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside

Paris Jackson puts on brave face as she gets new tattoo: pictures inside
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘wildly happy’ together: 'They've the best of all worlds'

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ‘wildly happy’ together: 'They've the best of all worlds'
Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein in hot water after young ex-model accuses him of sexual assault
‘Infuriated’ Amber Heard ‘cut up a girls clothes’ because of Amber Heard

‘Infuriated’ Amber Heard ‘cut up a girls clothes’ because of Amber Heard
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperate to fill coffers: report

Latest

view all