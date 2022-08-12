Rana Sanaullah stops police from arresting Shahbaz Gill's driver

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad, on April 22, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

Interior minister expresses his displeasure over arrest of driver's wife.

IG police Islamabad says driver is in Bani Gala and raid needs to be carried out to arrest him.

"The sanctity of the house should be taken into account during the raid," says Rana Sanaullah.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah prevented the inspector-general (IG) of Islamabad Police from raiding Bani Gala to arrest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's driver.



PTI senior leader and party chairperson Imran Khan's aide Gill was taken into custody for inciting the public against state institutions, a spokesperson of the Islamabad police said on August 9.

Sources privy to the matter said that the interior minister contacted IG Dr Akbar Nasir to get the details related to Gill's case.

Sanaullah stopped the inspector-general from arresting Gill's driver, said the sources. He also expressed his displeasure over the arrest of the driver's wife.



On Thursday, the police took the wife of Gill’s driver in custody after they raided the latter's residence to recover the PTI leader’s mobile phone for investigation in the sedition case being pursued against him.

IG Nasir said that the driver is in Bani Gala and a raid needs to be carried out to arrest him. To this, Sanaullah said that the residents of Bani Gala should be taken into confidence regarding the driver.

The PML-N leader directed the inspector-general in case of any non-cooperation, adding that permission should be taken before the raid.

"The sanctity of the house should be taken into account during the raid, and the law should be strictly followed while arresting the driver and collecting the evidence," he added.

Discouraging the arrest of women, Sanaullah said that this does not meet the party's policy and shouldn't be encouraged.