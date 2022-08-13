Heavy rains disrupt life in Karachi

In this undated photo, a road is seen submerged under rainwater. — APP/File

Another heavy spell of monsoon rain lashes metropolis early morning.

Leaves roads flooded as commuters struggle to reach their destinations.

BIEK postponed examinations scheduled for today (August 13).

KARACHI: Another heavy spell of monsoon rain lashed the metropolis early Saturday, leaving roads flooded, cars submerged and commuters struggling to reach their destinations.

No casualties were immediately reported in the latest spell that began last night and disrupted life across the city in a matter of a few hours.

According to details available with Geo News, North Karachi, New Karachi (sector – 5D), Orangi Town, Malir, KDA Chowrangi, Hyderi Market, MA Jinnah Road, University Road, Mausamiyat, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and other areas of the metropolis received monsoon downpours under the fourth spell.



Due to the current wet spell in the metropolis, the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi ((BIEK) has postponed the examinations scheduled for today (August 13).

Commuters passing through stagnant rainwater on road after heavy rain in provincial capital. — APP

According to the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rains will continue in the port city till August 14. It said the low pressure of the air in the Arabian Sea has become more intense. The city will be lashed with strong winds also.



The Met Office said that the metropolis may witness heavy showers on August 13 and 14 under the prevailing monsoon system. It warned the monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are penetrating central and lower parts of the country.

Most areas of Karachi, including KDA Chowrangi, Board Office, Numaish Chowrangi, Nagan Chowrangi, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan, Powerhouse, UP Morr, New Karachi, North Karachi and Surjani Town, also received rain and thunderstorm late night.