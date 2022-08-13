Imran Khan to set record for most numbers of nomination papers

PTI Chairman Imran Khan - Reuters

PTI prepares nomination papers for Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan will contest from nine NA seats at the same time.

By-elections are to be held on September 25.

ISLAMABAD: To set a record in the country’s political history, PTI has prepared nomination papers of its chairman to be filed for contesting by-elections from nine National Assembly (NA) constituencies simultaneously.

Following the recent by-elections in Punjab, this is considered as another major political test for the ruling multi-party coalition.

Imran Khan will run in the Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi, and Karachi South constituencies. Which means, the chairman of the PTI will run from NA-22, NA-24, NA-31, NA-45, NA-108, NA-118, NA-237, NA-239, and NA-246.

These seats were declared vacant after NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of PTI MNAs.

Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified these legislators and issued the schedule for the conduct of the by-election. The election in these nine constituencies would take place on September 25, according to the ECP's schedule.