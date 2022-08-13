Police raid PM's aide Attaullah Tarar's residence to 'deliver notice'

 
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Ataullah Tarar. - Photo Ata Tarar Twitter
Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Ataullah Tarar. - Photo Ata Tarar Twitter
The police raided the Lahore residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Saturday to "deliver a notice", Home Minister Hashim Dogar said.

According to the police statement, Attaullah Tarar, the PML-N leader and former provincial minister, was not present there at the time of the raid.

After the raid, Attaullah Tarar addressed the Punjab home minister in a social media message, saying, "Mr Hashim Dogar, I believed you were a minister, but you turned out to be a very non-serious character."

"What do you want to prove by sending the police to a house where I lived 15 years ago?" 

If this is your situation, how are you managing the ministry, he continued.

The SAPM asked Dogar to not cross limits in defending the anti-national narrative of his party.

In response to Attaullah Tarar remarks, Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar urged him to "present himself, the law is waiting for you."

Hashim Dogar went on to say that the police had served a notice on Attaullah Tarar house in Lahore today.

It should be noted that the police were directed yesterday by the Lahore High Court not to harass PML-N leaders Attaullah Tarar, Malik Ahmed Khan, and Rana Mashhood.

