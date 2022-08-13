Kanye West’s mystery woman identified

 
Kanye West was spotted with a mystery woman on Friday and now the lady has been identified.

It seems that the Donda singer is not holding his breath for his former wife Kim Kardashian following her split with Pete Davidson earlier this month.

According to the Page Six, Kanye was spotted with a mystery woman in Malibu, California on Friday.

Dressed in an oversize black hoodie, baby blue matching set and a pair of black kitten heels, the woman also appeared on the balcony of Kanye’s under-construction property which he bought in September 2021 amid his divorce with Kim.

Kanye was also sporting casual black hoodie, shorts and black shoe.

However, it is unclear whether Kanye and the mystery woman are romantically involved.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, the woman with Kanye appears to be OnlyFans model Monica Corgan.

The two have also been linked in the past.

Meanwhile, Kanye has returned to Instagram days after Kim and Pete Davidson break-up.

