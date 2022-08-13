Prince Harry getting help for tell-all memoir?

Insiders shed light on whether Prince Harry had any help writing his tell-all memoir, as well as Meghan Markle’s input on the entire matter.

This insight has been brought forward by an inside source close to Heat magazine.

They explained, “This narrative that Meghan essentially stood over Harry as he wrote the book is way off the mark.”



“It naturally brought up some extremely raw feelings and surprise anecdotes, many of which came as a huge shock to Meghan when she read through the manuscript.”

This claim comes shortly after it was revealed that Prince Harry may be tipped for a brand new royal role, upon his return to the UK, "with or without Meghan Markle."