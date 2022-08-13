 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook stuns ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

BTS members have been working on their solo projects this year, and following the footsteps of his hyungs, the BTS maknae, Jungkook teased his upcoming pictorial Me, Myself, and Jungkook through a picture that caught attention across social media, on August 11.

BTS fans began making edits and memes of Jungkook's vampire-like image. Among the vampire, Jungkook threads were edits of Jungkook in the Twilight universe's 'New Moon' era. 

Fans also edited Jungkook and BTS into classic Twilight movie scenes and posters, and urged fans to go 'Team Jungkook,' as compared to 'Team Edward' or 'Team Jacob'.

The twilight saga's official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backgrop and offered a comic response that read, "And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?"

Check it out Below:


More From Entertainment:

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’
‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed

Prince Harry’s ‘apprehension’ of ‘faceless people pulling the levers’ to be unearthed
Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt

Chris Hemsworth shares sweet throwback photo in a Batman shirt
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?

Meghan Markle was kept in dark by Prince Harry on some intimate details of his life?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos
Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5

Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5
Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Latest

view all