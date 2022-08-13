BTS Jungkook stuns ARMYs with Twilight vampire vibes

BTS members have been working on their solo projects this year, and following the footsteps of his hyungs, the BTS maknae, Jungkook teased his upcoming pictorial Me, Myself, and Jungkook through a picture that caught attention across social media, on August 11.

BTS fans began making edits and memes of Jungkook's vampire-like image. Among the vampire, Jungkook threads were edits of Jungkook in the Twilight universe's 'New Moon' era.

Fans also edited Jungkook and BTS into classic Twilight movie scenes and posters, and urged fans to go 'Team Jungkook,' as compared to 'Team Edward' or 'Team Jacob'.

The twilight saga's official Twitter account even reacted to Jungkook’s edited teaser photo with the New Moon movie backgrop and offered a comic response that read, "And when this actually becomes real, THEN WHAT?"

Check it out Below:



