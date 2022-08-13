 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Martha Stewart reacts to viral meme, calls Pete Davidson ‘charming boy’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Martha Stewart is reacting to a viral meme that assumed she and Pete Davidson were dating.

The Martha Stewart living mogul, 81, laughed off a recent meme that suggested she and the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, were dating after a source told PEOPLE last week that he and Kim Kardashian called it quits.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Stewart told the Daily Mail. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Her comments came in response to a viral tweet with a photo of Stewart holding hands with Davidson as she posed for a photo with him and Kardashian, 41, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April.

"We should've seen this coming," a fan wrote with the photo, which has since gained more than 44,000 likes.

Stewart previously told E! News that Davidson and Kardashian were "an unlikely pairing" but "cute together," adding: "They seem to have a nice affection for one another, which is so nice."

A source said last week that the couple split after nine months of dating.


More From Entertainment:

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie

‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson responds to criticism on her Netflix movie
Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock

Salman Rushdie attack: Neil Gaiman and other notable literary figures express shock
Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’

Prince William ‘despised’ Beatrice’s relationships: ‘Felons, chatty Cathys!’
Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham enjoys family outing sans Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘mediocre’ lawsuit: ‘Needs more meat!’
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling team up for Universal’s movie ‘The Fall Guy’

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos

‘Ertugrul’ star Cengiz Coskun ties the knot: See viral photos
Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5

Camilla must keep ‘stiff upper lip’ about ‘painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ 5
Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch

Kim Kardashian gives fans an inside look at her lavish SKKN by KIM offices, watch
‘Gullible’ Johnny Depp ‘easily manipulated’ since childhood

‘Gullible’ Johnny Depp ‘easily manipulated’ since childhood
Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion

Sarah Ferguson refuses to remain silent on ‘dreadful’ Ukraine invasion
Jennifer Garner posts throwback snap with siblings on National Middle Child day

Jennifer Garner posts throwback snap with siblings on National Middle Child day

Latest

view all