Rachel Zoe says kids struggle with Rodger Berman’s new relationship

Rachel Zoe is offering her own account of the shifting dynamic with ex-husband Rodger Berman.

In the season 15 premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 54-year-old designer spoke candidly about their separation and the challenges that followed.

Zoe noted that Berman was photographed with his girlfriend Bree Jacoby just four months after the pair announced their split in September 2024.

“Rodger has had the same girl for a year,” she said, explaining that their sons, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 11, had known about the relationship for nearly a year. When a producer pointed out that meant Berman “got a girlfriend right after you guys separated,” Zoe replied, “I’ll let you do the math.”

According to Zoe, the boys have struggled to understand their father’s choices. “I think that they wonder why he sometimes does or says things he says, why he acts the way he does, why there’s time spent with his girlfriend versus his kids,” she said.

The couple’s history spans more than three decades—they met in 1991 and married in 1998—but Zoe says time changed them. “[We were] married 26 years, together for 33… I think we’ve outgrown each other… we became very different people.”

She added that working together created lasting strain: “Lines got crossed… Ultimately, that person didn't feel right around me or my kids.”

Though the first summer after the breakup was “brutal,” Zoe says her home life is now calmer. “I don’t come home to an empty house sad… I come home to an empty house smiling.”

Addressing cheating rumours, she previously told People magazine, “the timeline’s the timeline,” adding that she answers carefully: “It is what it is… Life is wild.”