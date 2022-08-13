 
Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Make it happen: Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series

The Pakistani cricket team is in the Netherlands and preparing for its three-match one-day international (ODI) series, scheduled to begin next week.

Ahead of the series, the Men In Green headed to the gym to work out.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam shared his workout photos on Twitter, saying: "Make it happen." In the pictures, he was seen trying out different exercises with dumbbells.

Seperately, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared pictures of the workout, where vice-captain Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Imam-ul-Haq could be seen exercising.

"Stepping up to the next level [...] Gym session in progress for the boys," the PCB said.

The three-match series will take place under the lights of Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam from August 16, where Pakistan will eye to conquer and take the winning momentum to the Asia Cup.

The first match will take place on August 16, while the other two are scheduled for 18 and 21.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Teja Nidamanuru, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt

