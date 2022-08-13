 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 13 2022
By
DWDeutsche Welle

Akshay Kumar film 'Raksha Bandhan' gets worst opening for 2022

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Saturday Aug 13, 2022

Akshay Kumar film Raksha Bandhan gets worst opening for 2022
Akshay Kumar film 'Raksha Bandhan' gets worst opening for 2022

Akshay Kumar’s newly released Raksha Bandhan got off to a disappointing start at the box office.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “The occupancy for Laal Singh Chaddha is around 15-20 percent in multiplexes and for Raksha Bandhan, it is even lower, as low as 12 percent in some halls for the first shows. This is very disappointing.”

Despite having two flops already in 2022 in the form of Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan gets the worst opening out of all films by Akshay Kumar this year.

So far, the total collection of the film is INR 16.4 crores two days after its release. Though Akshay Kumar’s performance gets praise, the audience seems generally upset with the story of the film.

However, experts claim that the film might see a revival if word of mouth about the film gets better.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to face trial over 'disrespecting Indian Army'

Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to face trial over 'disrespecting Indian Army'
‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’

‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s mom afraid ‘no girl will ever marry him’
Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Ranveer Singh summoned by Indian police over risqué photoshoot

Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mona Singh Defends her role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda channel SRK, Kajol for 'Liger' promotion
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to ongoing 'cancel culture' in Bollywood

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ disappoints at the Indian box office

Aamir Khan's ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ disappoints at the Indian box office
Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra turns daughter Malti Marie into a ‘desi girl’
Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying

Priya Prakash Varrier opens up about online bullying
Shah Rukh Khan ‘regrets’ starring in ‘Chak De India’: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan ‘regrets’ starring in ‘Chak De India’: Here’s why

Latest

view all