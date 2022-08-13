Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s love-fest hit rock bottom when it was reported that the couple called it quits over commitment issues.

But now the reports are trickling in that it was merely a publicity stunt to create hype for Disha Patani’s new movie Ek Villain Returns.

According to Pinkvilla, citing well-placed sources, "Disha visits Tiger's home almost every day. She spends her day with him & his family when not working and she is doing the same even today. So much so that couple leaves home together to work out."

Ever since she finished her Ek Villain sequel promotions, she has been regularly spotted at Tiger's home, the source added.

When Pinkvilla approached the teams of Tiger and Disha to confirm whether the breakup story was a publicity stunt, their spokespersons cryptically replied, “These breakup stories were definitely not from Disha & Tiger’s end.”