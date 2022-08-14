 
pakistan
Google Doodle marks Pakistan's Independence Day

Today’s Doodle celebrates Pakistan Independence Day. — Photo courtesy Google
Today’s Doodle celebrates Pakistan Independence Day. — Photo courtesy Google

KARACHI: Google today is celebrating Pakistan's 75th Independence Day with a doodle of Frere Hall in Karachi.

In a note about the importance of this historic day, Google said, "On this day in 1947, Pakistan gained independence and became a sovereign nation. This public holiday also commemorates the deeds and legacies of Pakistan's founders."

"Celebrations for the country's Independence Day start with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, Islamabad, followed by flag-hoisting ceremonies at presidential and parliament buildings," stated Google in its message.

"Many speeches on national progress are made by political leaders and televised live to the public."

Google said festivities such as parades, firework displays, patriotic concerts and award ceremonies are also held throughout the country.

Briefing about the doogle it chose to mark the country's freedom day, Google said, "Today’s artwork features Frere Hall in Karachi, which was built to serve as a town hall in 1865."

"The historic building is now a popular tourist destination that houses Karachi’s largest library, the Liaquat National Library, with a collection of more than 70,000 books and manuscripts."

In 1980, famous Pakistani artist Sadequain was chosen to decorate the hall’s ceilings, it added.

Google also shared a collection of doodles crafted on Pakistan's previous independence days.

Google shared this doodle of Derawar Fort, Cholistan to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2021.
Google shared this doodle of the fortified eastern entrance of Pakistan’s historic Khojak Tunnel to mark the countrys Independence Day in 2020.
Google shared this doodle of the iconic Bab-e-Khyber to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2019.
Google shared this doodle of the national flag hoisted high in the sky to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2018.
Google shared this doodle of an animated national flag to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2017.
Google shared this doodle of some of Mohenjodaro’s most iconic landmarks to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2016.
Google shared this doodle of the Lahore Fort to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2015.
Google shared this doodle of the Pakistan National Monument to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2014.
Google shared this doodle of Markhor with the national colours to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2013.
Google shared this doodle of the national flag to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2012.
Google shared this doodle of the Minar-e-Pakistan to mark Pakistans Independence Day in 2011.
