Pak vs NED: Netherlands squad for Pakistan ODI series announced

Netherlands announces squad for ODI series against Pakistan. Photo: KNCB

Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond announces 15-member squad for ODI series against Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Netherlands is scheduled to be kicked off from August 16.

Wesley Barresi returns to Netherlands’ ODI squad.

AMSTERDAM: Dutch cricket board Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) has announced its 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures against Pakistan.

The three-match One-day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Netherlands is scheduled to be kicked off from August 16.

According to the Dutch cricket board, “The Netherlands will play three World Cup qualifying matches against Pakistan at VOC’s cricket ground in Rotterdam.”



The Netherlands squad consists of the following players:

Scott Edwards (Captain and wicketkeeper )

Musa Ahmad

Shariz Ahmad

Wesley Barresi

Logan van Beek

Tom Cooper

Aryan Dutt

Arnav Jain

Viv Kingma

Ryan Klein

Bas de Leede

Teja Nidamanuru

Tim Pringle

Max O’Dowd

Vikram Singh

Pakistan's squad On August 3, the PCB had named a 15-member side for the ACC T20 Asia Cup and a 16-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures against the Netherlands. Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been named in both squads in place of Hasan Ali, while Salman Ali Agha, who toured England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been recalled.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been retained in the ODI and T20I squads, and his rehabilitation programme will be overseen by the team trainer and physiotherapist, who will also decide on his return to international cricket.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule: Aug 16 – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam Aug 18 – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam Aug 21 – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam



