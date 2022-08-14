 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

The Legend of Maula Jatt's first official trailer leaves Pak celebs awestruck

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatts first official trailer leaves Pak celebs awestruck

Renowned director Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt's first official trailer finally hit the screens on Sunday, offering a preview into the the film's scintillating background score and immaculate direction with a storyline which seems to be a perfect blend of fear and love.

Pakistani celebrities could not stop appreciating the trailer. Zara Noor Abbas, Kubra Khan, Haseeb Hassan, Shahveer Jafri, Yasir Jaswal and Yasir Hussain among others have lavished love and praise on such an amazing production.

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera also shared her opinion on the trailer saying: "Literally have goosebumps after watching the trailer for The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Insane acting, cinematography and costume. This movie is just in a different league, it's going be huge! Happy Independence Day Pakistan, see we just keep getting better and better."

A film produced in partnership with Geo Films is an emotional rollercoaster that will make you cry, laugh, and scream in terror at all the right places. There are loads of action sequences and it introduces the main characters in an intriguing manner. 

Lashari, the director of historical action flick Waar, is offering his second directorial after a decade, with superstars like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan coming together onscreen after their classic drama Humsafar.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court

Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court

Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: Here’s why

Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: Here’s why

155 Artists team up to re-record Pakistan’s National Anthem on its 75th Anniversary

155 Artists team up to re-record Pakistan’s National Anthem on its 75th Anniversary

Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'

Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'
Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat

Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch
Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore

Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore
Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary
Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’

Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’
Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Latest

view all