The Legend of Maula Jatt's first official trailer leaves Pak celebs awestruck

Renowned director Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt's first official trailer finally hit the screens on Sunday, offering a preview into the the film's scintillating background score and immaculate direction with a storyline which seems to be a perfect blend of fear and love.

Pakistani celebrities could not stop appreciating the trailer. Zara Noor Abbas, Kubra Khan, Haseeb Hassan, Shahveer Jafri, Yasir Jaswal and Yasir Hussain among others have lavished love and praise on such an amazing production.



Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera also shared her opinion on the trailer saying: "Literally have goosebumps after watching the trailer for The Legend Of Maula Jatt. Insane acting, cinematography and costume. This movie is just in a different league, it's going be huge! Happy Independence Day Pakistan, see we just keep getting better and better."

A film produced in partnership with Geo Films is an emotional rollercoaster that will make you cry, laugh, and scream in terror at all the right places. There are loads of action sequences and it introduces the main characters in an intriguing manner.

Lashari, the director of historical action flick Waar, is offering his second directorial after a decade, with superstars like Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan coming together onscreen after their classic drama Humsafar.