 
Showbiz
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court
Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court 

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has requested the Bombay High Court for a restraining order against his Panvel neighbour after failure in the Session court.

The Wanted star filed the appeal stating that Ketan Kakkad made several derogatory videos on social media to defame him.

The actor in his filings notes that Ketan's videos are used to create a communal divide.

Representing superstar Khan, senior advocate Ravi Kadam said, "In the video, the Kakkad compares Salman Khan to Babar and Aurangazeb. He says it had taken 500 years for the Ayodhya Mandir to come up, and here Salman Khan is trying to shut down a Ganesha temple," he was quoted saying.

Kakkad alleged, “Khan is indulging in drug, organ and child trafficking from his farmhouse” and therefore, damages have to be paid to him,” the senior advocate added.

Earlier, Ketan claimed to have purchased a plot near Mr. Khan’s farmhouse in 1995 to build a house, ashram, temple and more.

But the defendant alleged Bollywood Khan in cahoots with the Maharashtra forest department cancelled the NOC of the said allotment of the land.

The Bombay High Court will hear the case on August 22.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: Here’s why

Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan’s marriage proposal twice: Here’s why

155 Artists team up to re-record Pakistan’s National Anthem on its 75th Anniversary

155 Artists team up to re-record Pakistan’s National Anthem on its 75th Anniversary

Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'

Akshay Kumar shares his opinion on existing 'Boycott Culture': 'Don’t do such mischief'
Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat

Kartik Aryan all set to start filming 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' next month in Gujrat
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ official theatrical trailer is out: Watch
Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore

Amir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets a slow start at box office, rakes in INR 27 crore
Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Grammy-winner Arooj Aftab awarded with Pride of Performance award

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary

Nazia Hassan shines bright at Times Square on 22nd death anniversary
Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’

Vijay Varma was told ‘you are not Shah Rukh Khan’ before ‘Darlings’
Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Kareena Kapoor promotes Laal Singh Chaddha’ after ‘don’t like, don’t watch’ comment

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Was Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup a publicity stunt? Details inside

Akshay Kumar film 'Raksha Bandhan' gets worst opening for 2022

Akshay Kumar film 'Raksha Bandhan' gets worst opening for 2022

Latest

view all