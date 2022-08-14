Salman Khan defamation tiff with Panvel neighbor reaches High Court

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has requested the Bombay High Court for a restraining order against his Panvel neighbour after failure in the Session court.

The Wanted star filed the appeal stating that Ketan Kakkad made several derogatory videos on social media to defame him.

The actor in his filings notes that Ketan's videos are used to create a communal divide.

Representing superstar Khan, senior advocate Ravi Kadam said, "In the video, the Kakkad compares Salman Khan to Babar and Aurangazeb. He says it had taken 500 years for the Ayodhya Mandir to come up, and here Salman Khan is trying to shut down a Ganesha temple," he was quoted saying.

Kakkad alleged, “Khan is indulging in drug, organ and child trafficking from his farmhouse” and therefore, damages have to be paid to him,” the senior advocate added.

Earlier, Ketan claimed to have purchased a plot near Mr. Khan’s farmhouse in 1995 to build a house, ashram, temple and more.

But the defendant alleged Bollywood Khan in cahoots with the Maharashtra forest department cancelled the NOC of the said allotment of the land.

The Bombay High Court will hear the case on August 22.