 
sports
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ned: Can Babar Azam make a new record?

By
SDSports desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistans Babar Azam. — Reuters
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan's Babar Azam. — Reuters

Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to feature in the first-ever bilateral series against the Netherlands, scheduled to begin this Tuesday (August 16) in Rotterdam.

Pakistan, who are currently ranked fourth, will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August.

The three-match series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies the fifth spot with 90 points. Babar’s side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab the second position in the points table.

A couple of milestones are on the cards for Pakistan’s premier players. Number one ranked ODI player Babar Azam needs one more century to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons in international cricket.

Related items

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan requires 18 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs.

Imam-ul-Haq, who trails his skipper Babar on the second spot in the ICC batters’ rankings, will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after amassing seven fifty-plus scores on the trot in ODIs.

He was declared player of the series for scores of 65, 72 and 62 in Pakistan’s 3-0 win against the West Indies at home in three-match ODI series in June 2022.

Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood

Schedule

16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ned: Shaheen Afridi ruled out for two matches

Pak vs Ned: Shaheen Afridi ruled out for two matches
Pak vs Ned: Babar Azam says Shaheen Afridi's absences gives youngsters chance to showcase skills

Pak vs Ned: Babar Azam says Shaheen Afridi's absences gives youngsters chance to showcase skills
Man City’s Mendy was ‘predator’ pursuing women, rape trial hears

Man City’s Mendy was ‘predator’ pursuing women, rape trial hears
Pakistan secures another medal in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Pakistan secures another medal in Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

Pakistani athletes to partake in BETARD World Squash Master

Pakistani athletes to partake in BETARD World Squash Master
Shadab vs Hassan Ali: Who does Fawad Alam think will win in kabaddi?

Shadab vs Hassan Ali: Who does Fawad Alam think will win in kabaddi?

We need to make ourselves better before criticising politicians: Mohammad Rizwan

We need to make ourselves better before criticising politicians: Mohammad Rizwan
Bismah Khan, Jehanara Nabi qualify for final of women’s 100m freestyle swimming in Islamic Solidarity Games

Bismah Khan, Jehanara Nabi qualify for final of women’s 100m freestyle swimming in Islamic Solidarity Games
Pakistani men’s football team may return to pitch soon

Pakistani men’s football team may return to pitch soon
Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games

Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games
Hamza Khan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championship

Hamza Khan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championship
Pak vs NED: Netherlands squad for Pakistan ODI series announced

Pak vs NED: Netherlands squad for Pakistan ODI series announced

Latest

view all