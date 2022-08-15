 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 15 2022
Indian CM enjoys Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' despite boycott

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Indian Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha
Despite the online boycott movement against Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Indian CM Punjab Bhagwant Mann appreciated the efforts of the actor and his entire team.

As per Times of India, Mann appreciated the film via Twitter, saying: "Today I got a chance to watch the movie Laal Singh Chaddha... a movie that gives a message to maintain mutual brotherhood and not let seeds o f hatred grow in tender hearts."

"Congratulations to Aamir khan and his team...", the Chief Minister added.

Earlier actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Aamir's performance in the film, making netizens upset and they started bashing the actor for the same.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. 

