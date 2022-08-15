 
pakistan
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

IHC prevents police from arresting PM's aide Attaullah Tarar

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar. — APP
  • IHC approves protective bail of PM Shehbaz's aide.  
  • Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq orders police to not arrest Attaullah Tarar.
  • Tarar approached IHC for protective bail following case of violence against PTI workers registered against him on May 25.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the police from arresting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar. 

The high court also approved the protective bail of PM Shehbaz's aide.  

Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq issued a verdict, ordering the police to not arrest Tarar in response to his plea seeking security. 

Tarar approached the high court for protective bail following a case of violence PTI workers registered against him on May 25, due to which the police raided his residence to arrest him on August 13. A first information report (FIR) was registered against him at Lahore’s Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station.

PM’s special assistant pleaded with the IHC to approve his application for protective bail.

Earlier, the Punjab Police conducted a raid at Tarar's house in the G-3 area of Johar Town in Lahore. Police said the visit was for serving a notice to Tarar for appearing before an investigation team, but he was not found there.

Following the raid, Tarar, while taking to Twitter, called out Punjab Minister for Home and Prisons Hashim Dogar, asking what he wanted to prove by sending the police to his residence and harassing people. “Don’t go so far in defending the anti-national narrative,” he added.

The PML-N leaders had earlier announced that the Punjab government will launch an inquiry and probe the May 25 "crackdown" on the Azadi March participants. A committee was also formed by the party to oversee the matter.

